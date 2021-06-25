Sheriff: Perry County man missing for nearly 2 weeks found dead

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – Authorities say an 81-year-old Perry County man last seen nearly two weeks ago has died.

Perry County Sheriff Scott Montgomery reported that Dalbert Eugene Helzer was found dead Wednesday.

Deputies said Helzer had last been missing since June 11.

Montgomery’s office did not say where Helzer’s body had been found but did note that the body was being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing in this case.