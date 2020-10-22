Sheriff: Speeding car leads to pursuit, ends in fiery wreck

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities are investigating a pursuit that ended in a fatal crash.
The accident happened on U.S. Highway 64 near Skunk Hollow Road, or about three miles east of I-40. According to a traffic alert tweet from ARDOT, the accident was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted the vehicle speeding in a school zone when the authorities attempted to pull the car over.
The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle fled from the deputy and the car crashed into a tractor trailer which caught on fire.
Faulkner County authorities confirm the driver of the fleeing car died and the driver of the tractor trailer was not seriously injured.
No names have been released.