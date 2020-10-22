Sheriff: Speeding car leads to pursuit, ends in fiery wreck

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities are investigating a pursuit that ended in a fatal crash.

The accident happened on U.S. Highway 64 near Skunk Hollow Road, or about three miles east of I-40. According to a traffic alert tweet from ARDOT, the accident was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Faulkner Co: (UPDATE) Hwy. 64 EB & WB remain blocked due to a fatal car/tractor trailer accident near Skunk Hollow Rd. east of Conway. Tractor trailer is on fire. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #cnatraffic https://t.co/3068btaV49 pic.twitter.com/NuDJuOwgcr — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) October 22, 2020

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted the vehicle speeding in a school zone when the authorities attempted to pull the car over.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle fled from the deputy and the car crashed into a tractor trailer which caught on fire.

Faulkner County authorities confirm the driver of the fleeing car died and the driver of the tractor trailer was not seriously injured.

No names have been released.