Sheriff: Speeding car leads to pursuit, ends in fiery wreck

Around Arkansas

by: KARK

Posted: / Updated:

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities are investigating a pursuit that ended in a fatal crash.

The accident happened on U.S. Highway 64 near Skunk Hollow Road, or about three miles east of I-40. According to a traffic alert tweet from ARDOT, the accident was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted the vehicle speeding in a school zone when the authorities attempted to pull the car over.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle fled from the deputy and the car crashed into a tractor trailer which caught on fire.

Faulkner County authorities confirm the driver of the fleeing car died and the driver of the tractor trailer was not seriously injured.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers