SHERWOOD, Ark. – One person is dead and one person has been taken into custody in connection with an active shooter event at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.

During a news conference shortly after 12:30 p.m., Sherwood Police Department Chief Jeff Haga reported that one person at the hospital had died of gunshot wounds, and one “person of interest” had been taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the SPD said the call for police came at about 10 a.m., and officers were on the scene shortly thereafter. They immediately established a perimeter and entered the building, clearing the hospital.

The department confirmed to the public around 11:15 a.m. that there was an active shooter at the hospital.

In a tweet sent out just after 1 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department said had received a tip that a potential suspect in the shooting had been spotted shortly after 11 a.m. at an Exxon station located at 5223 South University.

Officers said they arrived at the gas station and spotted the individual and took that person into custody.

Video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area showed law enforcement blocking drivers from the streets near the hospital, and the iDriveArkansas map system shows no traffic on the streets around the facility.

Here are some hospital workers standing outside Academy Sports near the hospital. One tells me they were told to evacuate. #ARNews https://t.co/Ohg3sOHwgu pic.twitter.com/f4bUMC9wex — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) September 28, 2022

A spokesperson for the hospital said CHI St. Vincent was working with Sherwood police to investigate a suspected incident at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood. Shortly after 11 a.m. the hospital confirmed a lockdown was in place.

So far I’ve seen one patient come out escorted by hospital staff. More and more staff coming out every few minutes. https://t.co/C2IDswZpaE — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) September 28, 2022

Just talked to a man whose dad is currently in surgery on the second floor. He was sent to the bathroom after they announced “active shooter” over the intercom then was brought out of the hospital. As far as he knows, his dad is still in surgery. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/JO0L2rKtbm — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) September 28, 2022

Video from the scene also showed multiple agencies responding, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas State Police. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Jacksonville PD arrived to assist. Pulaski Co. Sheriff Eric Higgins is also here. #ARNews https://t.co/7AkUYAl4Ve pic.twitter.com/YFvj5oCeyB — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) September 28, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.