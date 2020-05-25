Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old Harrison man

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 61-year-old man missing from Harrison since Sunday.

James A. Harp was last known to be at 7726 Navajo Drive in Harrison at around 8 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a faded black t-shirt, blue jeans and green Crocs.

Harp is approximate 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 175 pounds with short, silver hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 741-8404.

