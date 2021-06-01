Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Arkansas man

Lou Segura

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department activated a Silver Alert on Tuesday for an 83-year-old man missing from Davenport, Iowa.

Lou Segura, who is from Cleburne County, was last known to be at 2609 Iowa Street in Davenport, Iowa, on May 29, at 1:30 p.m.

Segura may be traveling in a 2018 gray Kia Soul, with Arkansas license plate #132225.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a sweatshirt, ballcap, and glasses.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with gray, balding hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Segura’s whereabouts, contact the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 362-8143.

