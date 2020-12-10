Silver Alert issued for missing Harrison man

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

Akira Asaumi was last known to be at 177 Norton Lane in Harrison on Wednesday at 3 p.m. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, dark color shirt and jacket, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

Asaumi is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 85 pounds. He has short, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 741-8404.

