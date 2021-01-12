Silver Alert issued for Sherwood man missing since Monday afternoon

Around Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Sherwood Police have issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old George Phillips.

Phillips has been missing since Monday afternoon.  He was last seen in the 8900 block of Highway 107 in Sherwood near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

He is a white, 6 foot 3, 170 pounds.  Last seen wearing blue sweats, a blue hoodie with a blue jean jacket.

If you know where he might be contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers