LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Little Rock Police are asking for your help finding a man who’s been missing since Monday.

Officials say Van Parker, 37, was last seen known to be at 6000 W. Markham, near Park Plaza Mall around 1 p.m. Monday.

Parker is 5’06” and weighs 145 pounds. He has short curly brown hair and green eyes.

Parker was last seen wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, khakis and glasses.

If you see Van Parker or know where he may be, call the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.