‘Skull Breaker Challenge’ leaves Arkansas teen with concussion

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) — A student has been seriously injured at a local high school after he was unknowingly used in a dangerous challenge that’s spreading on TikTok called the ‘Skull Breaker Challenge.’

The challenge involves three people lining up to jump, but instead of jumping the two people on the outside try to kick the legs out from under the middle person.

The Pine Bluff teen was treated at the hospital for a concussion.

This is a developing story.

Our sister station KARK’s Susan El Khoury is talking to the teen and his mom today.