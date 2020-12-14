Son of late lieutenant governor arrested, facing federal gun charge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The youngest son of former Lieutenant Governor Winthrop Paul Rockefeller is in custody, facing a federal charge for a transaction involving a gun.

24-year-old Louis Rockefeller was arrested in North Little Rock Thursday.

The charge is related to the investigation of a transfer of a weapon that took place last Sunday, according to an arrest report from an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms officer.

Louis Rockefeller is being held without bond while awaiting an appearance before a federal judge.

Lieutenant Governor Winthrop Paul Rockefeller died in office in 2006.

