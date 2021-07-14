SOUP’S ON: Crash sends truck hauling ramen noodles into Lake Conway

Around Arkansas

by: Bill Smith

Posted: / Updated:

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Officials may have been wondering if a driver was using her noodle after pulling a tractor-trailer hauling ramen out of Lake Conway Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the semi, which was hauling 20,000 pounds of ramen noodles, ended lying on its side in the edge of the lake near the intersection of State Highway 89 and Interstate 40 around 3 p.m.

Staff with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and a hazardous material crew also responded to the crash. The Mayflower Police Department led the response to the crash.

A wrecker was called to pull the truck out of the lake, and the AGFC reported that there did not appear to be any contamination in the lake.

Officials said the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers