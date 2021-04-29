Springdale man dies after head-on crash in Chicot County

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man died early Thursday morning after his car swerved into oncoming traffic in Chicot county, resulting in a head on collision.

Arkansas State Police officials said the crash took place just before 4:00 a.m. when Colby Ebarb, 21, and another driver, who has not been named, collided head-on in the outside southbound lane of US-65.

The other driver was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.

ASP officials have not determined any additional information regarding the wreck.