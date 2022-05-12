ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The 30th anniversary of the “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive arrives this weekend from the National Association of Letter Carriers.

“Stamp Out Hunger” is the nation’s largest one-day food drive that provides communities with an easy way to donate food to those in need.

On Saturday, May 14, residents can simply leave their donations of non-perishable food items, including canned soup, vegetables, meats, pasta, rice, and cereal, in a sturdy bag next to their mailbox before delivery time.

City and rural letter carriers will then collect the items and distribute them to food banks and pantries, as well as churches and shelters in the community.

“Life can deal ordinary hard-working people very difficult hands, especially over the last two years. Millions of Americans live in challenging situations, uncertain of where their next meal will come from or if at all. They’re our customers, our neighbors, our families. They include children and seniors we see every day. Some household members may have lost a job, are facing a serious medical condition, or are dealing with the unexpected responsibility of caring for grandchildren. Sadly, one in five households experiencing food insecurity is home to a military veteran. So often, this food drive makes a positive difference for them,” USPS said.

Over 29 years, letter carriers have reportedly collected 1.8 billion pounds of food and communities still remain in need across the U.S.