‘Stand Your Ground’ bill fails before Arkansas House panel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas House panel has rejected legislation that would have eased the state’s restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday rejected the proposal to remove the state’s duty to retreat after hearing three hours of testimony.

The Senate-backed bill failed on a voice vote, and the committee’s chair quickly adjourned the meeting. Tuesday’s vote, however, doesn’t mean the issue is dead for the session.

Supporters could try again with the same bill before the House Judiciary Committee or file a new bill.

The bill’s sponsors did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

