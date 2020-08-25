State Police investigating officer-invovled shooting in Plumerville

PLUMERVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday, August 24 in Plumerville.
Police say officers with the Plumerville Police Department came across a 30-year-old man at a city park in regards to a domestic dispute. According to police, the man started to fight officers and ran into a nearby house where he was shot.
The man has been identified as Michael Gentry. According to state police, Gentry allegedly approached the officers with a meat cleaver.
Gentry’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
The identity of the officer who fired his gun has not been released.
This case is still under investigation.
LATEST POSTS:
- Missouri House passes bills on crime, giving guns to kids
- White House task force report shows decline in AR COVID-19 positivity rate
- Kanye West falls short in bid to be on Missouri’s ballot
- Oklahoma hospital expands visitation for children, others
- Cowboys players focus on practice