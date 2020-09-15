State Police investigating three unrelated child deaths on Arkansas Highways

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police have released information regarding three unrelated child deaths under investigation on Arkansas Highways.

Police say there were two unrelated incidents over a five hour period Tuesday morning that claimed the lives of three children along two U.S. highways in Jackson and Saline Counties.

According to the press release, around 4:00 a.m. state troopers of the Highway Patrol Division were dispatched to the 98-mile marker of U.S. Highway 67 south of the Jackson and Craighead County line where two children were found dead. The victims have been identified as Michael Rogers III, 10, and his sister Princess Josh-Lyn Logan, 3.

Police say the children were apparently struck by a tractor-trailer commercial carrier that was driven by Gerald Sanders, 77. Sanders was not injured.

Related Content Arkansas State Police investigating child death along I-30

Latoya Taylor, 26, the mother of the children was found at the scene when troopers arrived and she was not physically injured.

In another related incident around 9:00 a.m. state troopers responded to a call from a motorist that reported a child had been dropped from a moving car along the westbound lanes of I-30 near the 117-mile marker in Saline County.

The child, who is believed to be 2-years-old, died after troopers were on the scene waiting for medical care to arrive.

Police are questioning witnesses in each case.

No arrests have been made at this time.