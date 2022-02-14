ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study conducted by WalletHub found Arkansas to be at the bottom of the list list in educated U.S. states.

In order to determine the most educated states, it compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Arkansas found itself sitting at No. 47, behind Louisiana, Mississippi, and West Virginia, which ranks at 50. Educational attainment and quality of education are the top two metrics, according to the ranking.

Massachusetts is the most educated state, according to WalletHub, as it has the highest school system rating with 21.60% and the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older with 43.70%. Arkansas has the third-least percentage of bachelor’s degree holders.

Behind Massachusetts as the most educated states in the U.S. are Maryland, Connecticut, Colorado and Vermont rounding out the top five.

To see the full list and its metrics, click here.