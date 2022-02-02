ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Researchers at NiceRx determined Arkansas residents pay the least amount of money in the U.S. each year to treat the common cold.

According to the study, Arkansans are paying $49.57 each year to treat the cold, broken down by the cost of cold and flu tablets ($6.49), cost of VapoRub ointment ($8.59), cost of cough syrup ($10.59), and cost of the average visit to a family practice with insurance ($23.90).

Following Arkansas in affordability is Mississippi, South Carolina, Idaho and Missouri, all remaining below the $50 figure.

Among the states where treating a cold is the most expensive, Massachusetts is at the top, with an average $59.93 total cost. Following Massachusetts is Colorado, Hawaii, New Jersey and California.

NiceRx also found the average number of paid six days in Arkansas is eight.

To see the full findings of the study, click here.