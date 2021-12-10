Study: Arkansas lacking in Christmas spirit, ranks 43rd in nation

FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo taken with a long exposure, people are silhouetted against a Christmas display, at a park in Lenexa, Kan. Most Americans say the holiday season makes them feel very grateful and generous — but many report feeling stressed, too according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans seem to be lacking in their Christmas spirit, as a study by GetCenturyLink found them ranking 43rd in the nation for the most holiday spirit.

New York has the least spirit, with New Hampshire having the most in 2021, the study found.

The study looks over two metrics: online activity and area culture. They found that 29% of people Google various Christmas movies around the holiday, as well as gingerbread houses.

Coming right behind at 28% is online shopping for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, ornaments and “Elf on the Shelf.” Filling out the rest of the online activity is streaming Christmas music at 14.5% of people and tweeting about the holiday (7%).

The other metric, area culture, was measured with number of Christmas Tree farms per capita and Charitable giving in the last documented tax year. Vermont reportedly has the highest number of Christmas tree farms for the third year in a row.

To read all of the study’s findings, click here.