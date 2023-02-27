Shot of stressed business woman working from home on laptop looking worried, tired and overwhelmed.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas and Oklahoma were found to be in the bottom states of the U.S. for women, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Oklahoma sits at the bottom of the list at No. 51, followed by other states, including Arkansas, with Mississippi at No. 50, Louisiana at No. 49, Arkansas at 48, Alabama at 47, and Georgia at 46.

Arkansas and Oklahoma are also at the bottom in the “lowest % of women who voted in the 2020 presidential election” category at numbers 50 and 46, respectively.

Oklahoma also is ranked No. 51 in “women’s economic & social well-being.”

At the top of the overall WalletHub rankings is Vermont, which is ranked No. 2 in women’s economic & social well-being and No. 3 in women’s health care & safety. Rounding out the top five are New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Connecticut.

WalletHub referenced the shortcomings in a variety of areas women experience across the country as they represent two-thirds of all minimum-wage workers.

WalletHub notes that women make up 51% of the U.S. population but only 24% of the Senate and 28% of the House of Representatives.

To view the study’s full findings, visit WalletHub’s website.