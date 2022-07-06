A light bulb, a pen, a calculator and some copper euro cent coins lie on top of an electricity bill.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study listed Arkansas as one of the least energy-expensive states.

The study was conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub and to determine the most and least expensive states, it compared the average monthly energy bills in each state using a special formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil.

Arkansas landed at No. 43 in the study with an average energy bill of $430. Topping out the cheapest states for energy is the District of Columbia, followed by New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and California.

WalletHub named Wyoming as the most energy-expensive state with an average monthly cost of $738, followed by Alaska, North Dakota, Connecticut, and Massachusetts rounding out the top five.

According to the study, Arkansas’ monthly electricity cost ranks #26 at $133 with the monthly natural gas cost ranking #23 at $70, monthly motor-fuel cost #14 at $213, and monthly home heating-oil ranking #45 at $14.

To see WalletHub’s full findings and where your state lands, visit their website at wallethub.com.