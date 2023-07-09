ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is one of the least energy-expensive states according to a recent study from WalletHub.

The consumer finance website ranked Arkansas as the ninth least energy-expensive state out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The study took the average total monthly energy bills in each state, monthly electricity cost, monthly natural gas cost, monthly motor fuel cost, and monthly home heating oil cost into consideration.

Arkansas’ average energy cost is $422 with $153 going to electricity (10th-highest in the U.S.), $81 to natural gas (22nd-highest), $170 to motor fuel (17th-highest), and $17 to home heating oil (44th-highest).

The state’s average energy cost is higher than Nevada, Louisiana, Arizona, Florida, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, New Mexico, and the District of Columbia.

Wyoming, North Dakota, and Alaska had the highest total energy costs.

For more information on the overall rankings and study, click here.