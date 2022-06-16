ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is recovering well from the pandemic as its latest unemployment claims are 48.21% lower than the same week three years ago, a study found.

According to WalletHub, the percentage decrease from 2019 is the largest in the U.S., and the unemployment claims from 2020 to today is a 38.70% decrease.

The personal finance website also noted a 31.05% decrease compared to this week in 2021.

The progress comes as the U.S. is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 with the distribution of the vaccine and boosters.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.

Overall, New Hampshire has seen the greatest recovery from COVID-19, followed by Vermont, Iowa, Delaware and Virginia.

The study also noted Arkansas had the biggest decrease in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims from this week in 2019.

