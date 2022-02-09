ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study conducted by QuoteWizard found Arkansas marriage rates have decreased by 44% since 2009.

The study also noted the divorce rate is down 35%, but it is still one of the highest in the country.

According to QuoteWizard, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Nevada have the highest divorce rates while Wyoming, Colorado and Washington have the highest marriage rates.

Arkansas, Oklahoma and Nevada’s divorce rates were measured per 1,000 people in the states. Arkansas is 10.7, Oklahoma is 10.4 and Nevada is 10.2.

Arkansas also has the fourth highest percentage of people who have never married, according to the study.

In a lighter portion of the study, QuoteWizard found marriage rates have dropped by 70% in some states over the last decade while divorce rates have declined by as much as 60%. Only four states have seen an increase in divorces since 2009.

To see the full findings of the study, visit QuoteWizard’s website.