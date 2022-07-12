ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — WalletHub recently conducted a study determining 2022’s states with the most at-risk youth and found Arkansas to be the 6th highest in the U.S.

To determine where young Americans are not faring as well as others in their age group, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key indicators of youth risk, including the share of disconnected youth to the labor force participation rate among youth to the youth poverty rate.

According to the study’s findings, Arkansas’ highest metric was youth labor force participation, where it was named #3.

Other metrics the Natural State finished high in include the percentage of disconnected youth at #7, the percentage of youth without a high school diploma at #20, the percentage of overweight & obese youth at #15, 11th in the youth poverty rate, 16th in the percentage of homeless youth, and 6th in the share of population aged 12 and older who are fully vaccinated.

The study shows Louisiana finishing at #1 for most at-risk youth, followed by Mississippi, Alabama, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Massachusetts was found to have the least at-risk.

For more information and to see the remainder of the results, visit WalletHub.com.