Stuttgart woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she’ll keep working

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Stuttgart woman claimed a $1 million prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) in Little Rock on Tuesday.

According to a release from ASL, Becky Elliott purchased two tickets on Tuesday at an Arkansas lottery retailer in Stuttgart and won $150. She then traveled to the E-Z Mart located at 2117 S. Main Street in Stuttgart, where she bought her winning $20 ticket, the $1 Million Spectacular.

Elliott said she wants to keep working despite her potentially life-changing winnings.

“I’ve been working for more than 32 years, and I’m really not the type to retire, but if I decide to, I would like to go to Heber Springs to get away from the mosquitos!” she said.

Elliott plans to pay bills and help her children and grandchildren with her winnings. She is the 82nd person to win a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009, according to the release.

The E-Z Mart that sold the winning ticket will receive a 1 percent commission ($10,000).

According to ASL, there are two top prizes of $1 million remaining on the $1 Million Spectacular game.