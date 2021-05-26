Stuttgart woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she’ll keep working

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Stuttgart woman claimed a $1 million prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) in Little Rock on Tuesday.

According to a release from ASL, Becky Elliott purchased two tickets on Tuesday at an Arkansas lottery retailer in Stuttgart and won $150. She then traveled to the E-Z Mart located at 2117 S. Main Street in Stuttgart, where she bought her winning $20 ticket, the $1 Million Spectacular.

Elliott said she wants to keep working despite her potentially life-changing winnings.

“I’ve been working for more than 32 years, and I’m really not the type to retire, but if I decide to, I would like to go to Heber Springs to get away from the mosquitos!” she said.

Elliott plans to pay bills and help her children and grandchildren with her winnings. She is the 82nd person to win a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009, according to the release.

The E-Z Mart that sold the winning ticket will receive a 1 percent commission ($10,000).

According to ASL, there are two top prizes of $1 million remaining on the $1 Million Spectacular game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers