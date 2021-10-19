Sunday night crash in Saline County kills one, injures 10

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – One person has been killed and ten others are injured after a Sunday night crash in Saline county.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies say 8 of the 11 victims are children between the ages of 2 and 15.

Deputies say it happened just before 11:30 Sunday night on Chicot Road just past the Saline county line. A passenger van carrying a 10-person family was headed south when it was struck by a Chevrolet Avalanche head-on.

Deputies say the driver of that truck swerved from the northbound lane and may have been drunk at the time.

The father of the family died in the crash, the mother is in serious condition, and 3 of her children are critical. All 8 of the kids were injured. The driver of the Chevrolet is also in serious condition and deputies say he lost his leg as a result of the crash.

The collision happened across the street from RJ’s Auto Shop, where owner Rodney says car accidents happen in front of all the time. He blames the tight turn just a few yards down the road, and the heavy traffic on the roadway but few traffic lights.

Rodney had just installed security cameras less than four months ago after a break-in attempt at his business, and unknowingly caught the entire fatal crash on camera.

“I heard about the wreck this morning and we looked on the video to see if it was there,” Rodney explained. “I couldn’t believe it.”

He adds that the video shows the driver of the Avalanche swerves into the opposing lane, saying, “he clearly came over onto their side of the road, you can see it plain as day.”

Currently, charges are pending for that driver. No names have been released by the Sheriff’s Department as deputies continue to investigate.