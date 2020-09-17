Survey says Arkansans has lowest Holocaust knowledge score among young adults

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly two-thirds of United States residents under the age of 40 don’t know that six million Jewish people were killed in the Holocaust, according to a new survey.

Arkansas has the lowest Holocaust knowledge score, with less than 17 percent of Millennials and Gen Z meeting the Holocaust knowledge criteria.

Historians and experts with the Claims Conference found that 63 percent of those interviewed did not know 6 million Jews were murdered.

The survey was conducted after interviewing 11,000 people nationwide and 200 interviews in each state with adults ages 18 to 39 through phone and online interviews

36 percent of the Millennial and Gen Z respondents thought that 2 million or fewer Jews were murdered. More than 1 in 10 respondents claim having never heard the word “Holocaust” before.

Here are the categories the survey used for interviewing residents in Arkansas:

Can’t name a concentration camp or ghetto – 56 percent

Believe Jews caused the Holocaust – 12 percent

Did not know what Auschwitz was – 44 percent

Did not know that six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust – 69 percent

Believe 2 million or fewer Jews were killed during the Holocaust – 37 percent

Have seen Holocaust denial or distortion on social media or elsewhere online – 45 percent

Have seen Nazi symbols on the social media platforms they have visited in the past five years – 58 percent

Believe it is important to continue teaching about the Holocaust, in part, so it doesn’t happen again – 86 percent

“The most important lesson is that we can’t lose any more time,” said Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which commissioned the study. “If we let these trends continue for another generation, the crucial lessons from this terrible part of history could be lost.”