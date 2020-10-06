Suspect behind murder of Camden mother and 4-year-old son behind bars

Posted:

BURBANK, Cali. — The suspect behind the grisly murder of a Camden mother and her 4-year-old son is now behind bars.

Camden police confirming that Jory Worthen was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Burbank, California.

On June 25th of last year, Camden police officers found 20-year-old, Alyssa Cannon, and her 4-year-old son, Braydon Ponder, murdered inside their home.

The hunt for Worthen had dragged on for over a year as authorities searched for leads in multiple parts of the country, including Canada.

