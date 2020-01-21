Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Pope County, deputies say

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — The Pope County Sheriff’s Office confirms a person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the Atkins area.

The Pope County Coroner tells our sister station, KARK 4 News, a man was killed in a shooting in the Atkins area.

Pope County 911 received a call around 9:15 Tuesday morning of a person walking down State Highway 105, near Avenue 3 Southeast in Atkins, armed with a handgun, exhibiting aggressive behavior and pointing the gun at passing drivers.

Officials say when an Atkins police officer made contact with the suspect, the suspect immediately began firing at the officer.

Investigators say after the gunfire, the suspect ran into a wooded area East of State Highway 105 and authorities began a manhunt for the suspect.

Authorities say when officers encountered the suspect again, the suspect fired at officers, and the officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

No officers were injured.

We do know that Atkins Schools were on lockdown for a while Tuesday morning because of a report to them of an active shooter. The superintendent tells KARK they are no longer on lockdown and all the students and faculty are safe.

The investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police, who will present their findings to the Prosecuting Attorney of the 5th Judicial District.

