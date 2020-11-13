UPDATE: Officer killed in Helena-West Helena shooting identified

CORRECTION: A previous version of the story said Latarius Howard was arrested in Indianola, Mississippi. Howard was arrested in Shaw, Mississippi. The story has been corrected.

UPDATE:

HELENA-WEST HELENA- Arkansas State Police have identified the Helena-West Helena police officer who was shot and killed Thursday night.

Officer Travis Wallace (Photo Courtesy: Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office)

In a news release sent Friday, state police say Officer Travis C. Wallace, 41, was shot during a gun battle with suspected gunman Latarius Howard, 29.

According to state police, Howard was captured in Shaw, Mississippi shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the alleged getaway driver, Bruce Hillie, 24, was apprehended in Indianola, Mississippi.

State police say they will be the lead law enforcement agency to investigate the fatal shooting.

The Phillips County prosecuting attorney filed the state’s charges, according to the news release.

State police say Officer Wallace was shot around 6:11 p.m. Thursday outside the Delta Inn on U.S. Highway 49 in Helena-West Helena.

Authorities say Wallace and other police officers were looking for Howard, who was wanted on charges in connection to a shooting in Helena-West Helena about a week ago.

Officials say Wallace spotted Howard riding in a sport utility vehicle about the leave the motel parking lot and turn onto U.S. Highway 49. According to authorities, Wallace used his patrol car to block the vehicle’s exit. According to ASP, Howard got out of the vehicle and reportedly began advancing to the officer and shooting.

Arkansas State Police say Wallace returned fire, but there is no report that Howard was injured.

According to the news release, Howard and the driver, believed to be Hillie, drove off after injuring Wallace.

Authorities say Officer Wallace died at a local hospital at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

ASP say Howard faces a capital murder charge and Hillie faces a hindering apprehension charge.

Officials say Howard and Hillie are being held in the Sunflower County Jail at Indianola, Mississippi, and will face an extradition hearing before being returned to Arkansas.

UPDATE:

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — According to Police Chief James Patrick Smith, an accomplice identified as Bruce Hillie, was captured along with Latarius Howard by Arkansas State Police, U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies in Mississippi.

Howard was charged with capital murder and is awaiting extradition.

Bruce Hillie

Hillie was accused of hindering apprehension.

UPDATE:

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The man accused of killing a Helena-West Helena police officer was captured in Mississippi, authorities say.

Police Chief James Patrick Smith confirmed to WREG Friday Latarius Howard, also known as L.T. Truitt, and an accomplice were captured by Arkansas State Police, U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies in Mississippi.

More information is expected to be released in the next few hours.

According to Helena-West Helena Police, the shooting happened when officers were looking for a suspect in connection with a November 1 shooting at 360 Denise Drive in West Helena. The suspect had reportedly came into the victim’s house, hit him in the head and shot him.

Officers reportedly spotted the suspect in a vehicle outside of the Delta Inn on Highway 49 at around 4:30 p.m. Helena-West Helena Police say the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began firing shots, striking one of the officers.

The officer died at Helena Regional Medical Center.

Helena-West Helena Police are not releasing the name of the officer at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — A Helena-West Helena Police officer was fatally shot according to police.

The shooting happened at the Delta Inn Motel in West Helena, Ark.

The suspect, 29-year-old Latarius Howard, is currently on the run.

Howard was a suspect in a previous shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Latarius Howard

The name of the officer has not been released

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.