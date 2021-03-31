Suspect wanted in Missouri shot by Mountain Home police after pointing gun at bail bondsman

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man wanted by Missouri law enforcement was shot and wounded by a Mountain Home police officer after the suspect was said to have pointed a gun and fired at a bail bondsman.

Kevin Lee Donovan, 41, was wanted in Missouri on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.

A bail bondsman had located Donovan in Mountain Home and called local police to assist him in taking Donovan into custody.

When the bondsman and police officer confronted Donovan about 7:30 p.m. outside a convenience store, Donovan brandished a gun and began to back away.

As the standoff moved off the store parking lot, Donovan raised the gun and fired at the bondsman. The Mountain Home officer then fired, wounding Donovan.

Donovan remains hospitalized in Springfield and is reported to be in critical condition. Neither the Mountain Home police officer nor the bail bondsman was injured.

Mountain Home police have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident.