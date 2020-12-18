Suspects arrested after burned body found in car near Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA/AP) — Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says a burned body has been found in a burned car near Mountain Home and three suspects are in custody after being arrested on first-degree murder warrants.

Montgomery says the car with the unidentified body inside was found Wednesday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department on Thursday, suspects were developed after investigators executed search warrants on the burned vehicle and at two residences — one in Mountain Home and one east of Mountain Home — and conducted interviews.

Montgomery said 38-year-old Skylar Whitney Brazil was arrested on Wednesday near Mountain home after investigators located him and he attempted to flee on foot. Brazil was taken into custody and transported to the Baxter County Detention Center.

The two other suspects — Ryan James Lindsey, 27, and Allison June Beckham Cunningham, 42 — were arrested near Brownsville, Texas on Thursday by by officers with Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department. They will be extradited to Arkansas to face charges, Montgomery said.

According to the sheriff’s department, bond on Brazil was set at $500,000 and bond for Lindsey and Beckham was set at $1,000,000.

Court records do not show that formal charges have yet been filed in the case.

Montgomery says the body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death.