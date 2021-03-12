Suspects identified after security guard shot at Pine Bluff casino

UPDATE 3:15 A.M.

PINE BLUFF, Ark.—-A security guard is shot outside the Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff. Police say responded to the shooting around 11:15 Thursday night. They say several people were causing a disturbance inside the casino. Security escorted some of the people out. Police say once they were outside two of the men pulled out guns. They say the suspects and security officers exchanged gunfire. Police say the suspects left in a dark colored passenger car, possibly a newer model Nissan Altima.

The security guard was shot in the stomach. His injury does not appear to be life-threatening. No other people at the casino were injured, although there was damage to a wall of the casino and two cars in the parking lot were damage. Pine Bluff Police are looking for five suspects.

Tirek Langel age 22 Kuro’n Lavell Brown age 21 Brandon Burnett age 27 Joshua Mcafee age 27 Dontarius Slater age 26

Police did not release any suspect information.

A spokesperson for Saracen says the casino is still open.

