Tacori Mackrell sentenced to life in prison in Conway kidnapping, murder case

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – The Jury sentenced Tacori Mackrell to life in prison without parole after about two hours of deliberating.

Tacori Mackrell was found guilty on all charges, including capital murder, in the death of Elvia Fragstein, 72.

Mackrell was convicted last week for kidnapping and murdering Fragstein in 2018.

In his testimony, he admitted to abducting Fragstein. He told the jury he hit her several times and put her in a chokehold. He also said he was on drugs at the time.

Mackrell’s cousin Robert Smith, 16 was also arrested for kidnapping and murdering Fragstein.