Teen arrested after West Memphis shooting leaves 3-year-old girl injured

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A three-year-old girl is recovering at Le Bonheur after being shot on Monday evening in West Memphis, according to West Memphis Police.

WMPD said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Barton around 8 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting call, and the child was transported to Le Bonheur and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives with the West Memphis Police Department processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the little girl. The men and women of the West Memphis Police Department will work tirelessly to see that justice is served to all suspects involved,” said West Memphis Chief of Police Michael Pope.

A 15-year-old teenager was arrested and will be charged as an adult for Battery in the first degree and seven counts of Terroristic Act/Shots at Occupied Vehicle in reference to a shooting incident around East Barton and East McAuley.