Teen arrested after West Memphis shooting leaves 3-year-old girl injured

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A three-year-old girl is recovering at Le Bonheur after being shot on Monday evening in West Memphis, according to West Memphis Police.

WMPD said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Barton around 8 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting call, and the child was transported to Le Bonheur and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives with the West Memphis Police Department processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the little girl. The men and women of the West Memphis Police Department will work tirelessly to see that justice is served to all suspects involved,” said West Memphis Chief of Police Michael Pope.

A 15-year-old teenager was arrested and will be charged as an adult for Battery in the first degree and seven counts of Terroristic Act/Shots at Occupied Vehicle in reference to a shooting incident around East Barton and East McAuley.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers