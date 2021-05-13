Ten-pound monster bass caught at White Oak Lake

CAMDEN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission posted on its Facebook page a 10-pound bass that was caught by Stephen Tyson Jr at Lower White Oak Lake in Ouachita County.

The Facebook post said Tyson had been gradually catching bigger and bigger fish on the lake during the last few years and caught a true 10-pounder this March.

“I’ve just about lost track of the number of 8-pound fish I’ve caught this year, but I know I’ve caught more already than I caught all last year,” Tyson said. “This year was the first 10 pounder I’ve caught from the lake. It came this March on a jerk bait. I’ve caught another that was probably 10, but I didn’t get a chance to weigh it.”

Tyson has been fishing the lake since he was able to hold a fishing rod, and has gained a solid reputation as one of the anglers to look for on both Upper and Lower White Oak lakes.

“I probably fish here at least 16 times a month,” Tyson said. “I live about 20 minutes away, so I’m out here a lot when I’m not fishing tournaments in other parts of the state.”

To read the full story check out the Arkansas Game & Fish Website.

