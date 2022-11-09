MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Tennessee man was arrested after police say he tried to meet a teenage girl for sex at a hotel in Arkansas.

Jonesboro Police say on September 20, David Odom, a registered sex offender, texted a girl who he believed was 15 years old on social media and eventually started a sexual conversation between him and the teen.

According to police, Odom drove over two hours from Trenton, Tennessee to meet a teenager for sex at a hotel in Jonesboro on November 6. After Odom rented a room, detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested him.

Odom was charged with internet stalking of a child. He is being held on a $1 million bond.