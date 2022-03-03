LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’re a Tesla owner in Arkansas you might be a part of the Tesla Owners Club of Arkansas. If you aren’t a Tesla owner, then you might not even know that there was a club. There is, and it continues to grow.

TOCA was founded in late 2019 by Gary Berger to get Tesla owners and perspective owners interested in what he believes is the future of transportation.

There are 780 members on their private Facebook page who interact daily. According to Berger, the club has added about 30 members a month even during the pandemic.

In Arkansas there are five Tesla charging stations with an average of eight stalls per station. As of February of 2021, there are an estimated 202 EV charging stations with 434 individual stations. However, the current numbers should be higher.

Berger is a retired engineer and has always been a car fanatic. When he made the switch from a gas-ran car to an EV about two years ago, he says that he’ll never go back to a gas-ran vehicle.

Some benefits to owning electric vehicles (EV’s):

Using fewer fossil fuels

A more unique driving experience

Less expensive to charge than buying gas

Tesla has been known to be on the expensive side, however if you are looking to buy a new car and are on the fence about going electric or gas, the average price Americans paid for a new car in December of 2021 was slightly over $47,000. Tesla’s cheapest model has a base price of $44,990. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price for an electric vehicle is $56,437.

If you would like more information about TOCA you can visit their website at TeslaOwnersArkansas.com or their public Facebook page.