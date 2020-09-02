Texarkana wanted felon arrested, accused of kidnapping & raping 15-year-old girl, burglary

by: Sydney Simone and KTAL/KMSS Staff

(Photo: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man who is accused of raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old girl Tuesday morning has been arrested. 

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday about a kidnapping and rape in the 2800 block of Pecan Street. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a 15-year-old girl was attacked by David Love inside of her home.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted a message on Facebook stating that Love was found in Sevier County Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a stolen Ford Explorer has been found as well. Love will be extradited back to Texarkana, Arkansas where he is also wanted for residential burglary and theft.

