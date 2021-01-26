‘The Chariot,’ starring John Malkovich, being filmed in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A new movie is being shot in Little Rock over the next month.

Production has started on a film called “The Chariot.” It’s a sci-fi dark comedy about reincarnation.

The film stars John Malkovich, Thomas Mann and Shane West.

Producers and Director Adam Sigal say the Natural State has made them feel right at home, with the director saying that the state’s film commission has helped a lot.

They say the prices of locations in Arkansas are a dream compared to what they pay in Los Angeles. G & G Hospitality has helped scout several locations.