The O’Jays perform at the 9th Annual BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – R&B group The O’Jays will bring their final tour to the Little Rock metro this April.

The group will perform hits from their Last Stop on the Love Train tour at the Simmons Bank Arena April 8 at 8 p.m.

Concert goers will hear multiple hits from the group including Love Train, Back Stabbers and For the Love of Money.

Ticket prices are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $65.95 to $159.95.

For more information on tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.