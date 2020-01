SHERWOOD, Ark. (KARK) — A third person was arrested on Monday in connection to the double homicide in the 100 block of Markhaven in Sherwood on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Police say, Gabrielle “Elle” Hill was arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Theft, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

She is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.