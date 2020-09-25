Tiny house to be raffled off to support abused children in Arkansas, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A child advocacy organization is raffling off a tiny house in support of their work helping abused children in Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas.

According to CASA of Northeast Texas, the eight-foot-wide 20-foot long house comes with a stove, refrigerator, sink, and microwave.

The house has one bathroom with a stand-up shower and a built-in bedroom loft built by the students of Texarkana college.

Tickets for the tiny house are $20 each and all proceeds benefit CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center.







The drawing is set to take place after the Edge of Texas Golf Tournament on Monday, September 28, at Northridge Country Club

Click here to purchase a ticket.

