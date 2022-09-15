TobyMac performs at the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. He was named Artist of the Year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Contemporary gospel artist TobyMac is set to make a tour stop in the Little Rock metro next year.

TobyMac will bring his 2023 Hits Deep Tour to the Simmons Bank Arena February 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. Other artists joining him will include CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian.

Tickets are scheduled go on sale next Thursday, September 22 at 11 a.m. Prices will range from $19 to $93.75. Arena officials noted that there will be a 20% fan discount off standard tickets using the code “INSIDER” from September 22 until October 13.

For more information on tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.