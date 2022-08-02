LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas golf fans will soon have a new place to tee off in the capital city.

Details were released Aug. 2 for the Topgolf venue coming to Little Rock, which was first announced in May.

The Topgolf Entertainment Group location in Little Rock will be at Interstate 430 and Colonel Glenn Road, within the Village at Brodie Creek development. It will be built on a 13.87-acre lot that is visible from I-430.

Commercial real estate firm Colliers worked in partnership with Topgolf in securing an agreement on the site location.

The exact timeline for opening has not been announced, but the company said 300 jobs are expected when the location is up and running.

The Little Rock location will be Topgolf Entertainment’s second Arkansas location, the first being in northwest Arkansas in Rogers.

On the other side of the river, North Little Rock will have their own golf-themed entertainment complex soon.

City leaders announced in April that the $28-million T-Time project would be built on the site of the former Wild River Country waterpark. That facility is expected to open by the end of 2023.