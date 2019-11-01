Trail cam captures bobcat attacking deer

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — A hunter in Pulaski County makes a catch of a lifetime when his deer camera captures a bobcat pouncing on a doe.

Normally Michael Villone would be upset if he saw another hunter in his backyard, but calls this sighting an exception.

“I can’t believe I got this whole thing on my game cam,” he said. “That was a pretty big boy.”

Pictures shows the doe standing right before the pounce. The next frame shows a blur on the ground. In the rest of the pictures you can clearly make out the bobcat attacking its prey before dragging it off.

“This is nature, this is just the way it works,” said Assistant Chief of Communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Randy Zellers.

Zellers says there’s no need to be concerned about crossing paths with this predator.

“Bobcats they really don’t like people,” he said. “They stick to the dark and they stay away from people.”

He estimates the bobcat weighs around 40 pounds, which is about as big as they get.

Even if Villone didn’t see it in person, he says the pictures his camera shot are enough to count it as a trophy.

“That’s by far one of the coolest things I caught,” he said.