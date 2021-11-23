Trial on Arkansas mask-mandate ban wraps up with no ruling

Rogers Public Schools first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 (Jason Ivester/Rogers Public Schools)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge is considering whether to strike down a state law he’s temporarily blocked that bans mask mandates by schools and other governmental entities.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox heard arguments Monday over the law, which has been on hold since August when Fox issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the mask ban.

On Monday, state health officials said that schools that did not require masks had a 25% higher rate of virus transmission than schools that did.

Fox did not issue a ruling Monday and set a Dec. 10 deadline for both sides to submit final written arguments.