INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas circuit court has scheduled a trial date after a mother filed suit to give her daughter the last name of the child’s father, Hunter Biden, 52.

Lunden Roberts filed a motion seeking to change her daughter’s last name on December 27, 2022. It noted that “the Biden name is now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.”

Biden filed a response on January 6 and asked the Independence County circuit court, domestic relations division, to deny Roberts’ request. That filing deemed her motion “political warfare against the Defendant and his family.”

Biden, the son of the President of the United States, also demanded “strict proof thereof that such request is in the best interest of the child.” Roberts’ filing included 13 bullet points to support the name change request.

They included noting that “this child’s father was a wildly successful businessman” and that the child’s uncle, the late Beau Biden, “was a man of high moral character, loved and well-regarded by all, and the former Attorney General of the State of Delaware.”

Independence County circuit judge Holly Meyer signed an order on March 2 that scheduled a two-day bench trial for July 24-25. That order also set a number of pretrial deadlines regarding discovery, motions and depositions.

A pretrial hearing is set for May 23 in Cleburne County, Heber Springs by agreement of the parties. An assigned courtroom will be announced at a later date.