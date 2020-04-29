Twin sisters at Tyson Foods plant working to feed Americans amid coronavirus

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) – For two local sisters working together at the Tyson Foods plant in Pine Bluff is truly a family affair.

Despite the many changes brought on by the novel coronavirus these ladies are not letting anything change their hearts for their work.

Known by coworkers as the Tyson twins, Rebecca Baker and Dianna Gentry of Pine Bluff say they, along with many of their colleagues, have been voluntarily working longer hours to help keep up with production flow.

The twins say COVID-19 might have changed their daily workflow but they won’t let it change their mission to help feed Americans.

“We get up every single day no matter what is going on in our lives and come to work just to make sure that the next person. You’re neighbor, my neighbor, my daughter’s neighbor can actually have something to eat,” says Baker.

They say they are grateful to have their jobs and work hard to help ensure food is available for the people that need it.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the company has taken measures to prevent any possible contamination.

All employees are required to wear PPE equipment provided to them on the Tyson Foods’ property.